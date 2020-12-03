Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Impact of COVID-19: Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) products and services

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Report are

IBM

Dell (RSA Security)

SAP

Oracle

Software AG

LogicManager

Riskonnect

ACL GRC

SAI Global

MetricStream

SAS Institue

Enablon (Wolters Kluwer)

Sword Active Risk

Check Point Software

MEGA International

Resolver

Lockpath

ProcessGene

Aravo

ReadiNow

LogicGate

Reciprocity ZenGRC

. Based on type, The report split into

Cloud-based

On-premise

. Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Large Enterprises

SMEs