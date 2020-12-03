Flight Propulsion Systems Market Report provide complete analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Report cover tactical profiling of key players in the market, extensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

CFM

General Electric Company

Rolls-Royce Holdings

United Technologies

Safran

Honeywell

GKN Aerospace

MTU Aero Engines

United Engine Corporation

A flight propulsion system generally consists of an aircraft engine and some means to generate thrust, such as a propeller or a propulsive nozzle. An flight propulsion system must achieve two things. First, the thrust from the propulsion system must balance the drag of the airplane when the airplane is cruising. And second, the thrust from the propulsion system must exceed the drag of the airplane for the airplane to accelerate. In fact, the greater the difference between the thrust and the drag, called the excess thrust, the faster the airplane will accelerate. During the past few years, the global consumption of Flight Propulsion Systems increases by 7570 Units in 2017 from 5610 Units in 2012. The global Flight Propulsion Systems market is valued at 146940 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 237190 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026. Flight Propulsion Systems Breakdown Data by Type:

Air Breathing Engines

Non-Air Breathing Engines Flight Propulsion Systems Breakdown Data by Application:

Aircraft

Spacecraft

Missiles