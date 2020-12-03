CMP Slurry Market Report starts with giving a brief overview of product classification, product definition, industry chain structure, various applications of the CMP Slurry market, leading manufacturers of the CMP Slurry industry. It also delivers an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

This report studies the CMP Slurry market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global CMP Slurry market competition by top manufacturers:

Cabot Microelectronics

DowDuPont

FujiFilm

Fujimi

Hitachi Chemical

Eminess

Saint-Gobain

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries are liquid dispersions containing active chemicals and microabrasive grains used for chemical mechanical planarization. CMP is a surface polishing and material removal process involving both chemical attack and abrasive removal. CMP slurries are used in conjunction with CMP pads or polishing naps, which are rotated and held against a substrate or wafer surface during the planarization process. North America ranks the top in terms of production volume of CMP Slurry worldwide, it consists of 33.45% of the national market in 2016. Japan comes the second, with 19.08% of the global market. Europe occupies 7.85% of the global CMP Slurry market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies 32.67% of the global CMP Slurry market. The global CMP Slurry market is valued at 854 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1127.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026. CMP Slurry Breakdown Data by Type:

Aluminum Oxide

Cerium Oxide

Silica

CMP Slurry Breakdown Data by Application:

Silicon Wafers

Optical Substrates

Disk-drive Components