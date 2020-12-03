Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Research Report provides key information about the industry, including invaluable facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Smart Irrigation Controllers market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Smart Irrigation Controllers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Hydropoint Data Systems

Baseline Inc.

Calsense

Galcon

Rachio Inc.

Weathermatic Short Description about Smart Irrigation Controllers Market: There are different types of Smart Irrigation Controller, which take the guesswork out of scheduling irrigation system. These controllers use weather data and sensors to automatically adjust irrigation schedule to environmental changes. Smart Irrigation Controller includes Weather-based Controllers and Sensor-based Controllers in this report. Smart Irrigation Controllers industry is relatively concentrated; manufacturers are mostly in the United States. United States sales value accounted for more than 60.67% of the total output value of global Smart Irrigation Controllers in 2016. Toro is the leading manufacturer in North America Smart Irrigation Controllers market with the market share of 14.37%. Scope of the Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Report : The global Smart Irrigation Controllers market is valued at 218.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 487.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Smart Irrigation Controllers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Smart Irrigation Controllers market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Smart Irrigation Controllers Breakdown Data by Type:

Weather-based Controllers

Sensor-based Controllers Smart Irrigation Controllers Breakdown Data by Application:

Farms

Orchard

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

Turfs & Landscapes