Global Nafion market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

DowDuPont

Solvay

Nafion is a copolymer of Teflon and perfluoro-3,6-diepoxy-4-methyl-7-decene-sulfuric acid. It also can be called as Perfluorosulfonic acid. The simple Nafion is a Teflon structure with another fluorocarbon temporary side chain. The end of the side chain is a sulfonic acid group (- SO3H). The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. The global Nafion market is valued at 798.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1054.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Nafion in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Membrane

Dispersions

Resin Nafion Breakdown Data by Application:

Energy

Analytics and Instrumentation