This report studies the Assembly Automation market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

FANUC

ABB

Yaskawa

Kuka

Hanwha

Hirata

ThyssenKrupp

ATS Automation

Velomat

Automated assembly refers to a manner of producing goods by use of automated machinery or assembly robots and a systematic approach to assembling goods that operates at least partly independently from human control. In most cases, automated machinery is used to produce products using standardized parts added in a specific series of motions or activities along what is commonly called an assembly line. In many technology firms, medical research and clinical companies and factories, automated assembly is an important part of the process. First, for industry structure analysis, the Assembly Automation industry main manufacturers includes FANUC, ABB, Yaskawa, Kuka, Hanwha, Hirata, ThyssenKrupp, ATS Automation, Velomat, Bastian Solutions, etc. The FANUC is the biggest player, and it accounted for about 16.78% of the revenue market in 2016. The global Assembly Automation market is valued at 16280 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 25420 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Assembly Automation in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Assembly Automation Breakdown Data by Type:

Robot Automation Equipment

Other Automation Equipment

Central Control System Assembly Automation Breakdown Data by Application:

Automobile

3C Industry