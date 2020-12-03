Transfer Switches Market Report gives overview of Related Market including Types, Applications and Top Manufacturers with characteristics, technology and market chain with Analysis and latest market trends and growth. The Transfer Switches market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2020 to 2026.

Global Transfer Switches market competition by top manufacturers:

Vertiv

GE

Eaton

Cummins

KOHLER

ABB

Briggs & Stratton

GENERAC

Socomec

This report studies the Transfer Switches market. The transfer switch (TS) is an electrical device that allows the transfer of power sources to the load. This superior switching methodology means that if one power source fails, the TS switch connects the load to the back-up power source. The switch market comprises of two transfer switches, namely the automatic transfer switch (ATS) and manual transfer switch (MTS). Sudden brownouts and voltage fluctuation, outages, blackouts, and uncertain weather conditions have led to the increase in demand for transfer switch in the market. The growing dependence on power and critical application in industries, commercial institutions, healthcare, transportation, and households is the driving factor for transfer switch market. The global Transfer Switches market is valued at 883.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1334.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026. Transfer Switches Breakdown Data by Type:

Automatic Transfer Switches

Manual Transfer Switches Transfer Switches Breakdown Data by Application:

Industrial

Commercial