This report studies the Copper Strips market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Aurubis

KME

Mitsubishi Shindoh

GB Holding

Wieland

Poongsan

CHALCO

MKM

Jintian Group

Furukawa Electric

Xingye Copper

Anhui Xinke

CNMC

Dowa Metaltech Short Description about Copper Strips Market: Copper is a light metal with outstanding malleable and ductile properties. It possesses high thermal and electrical conductivity. It is widely used in numerous industrial and antibacterial applications high malleability property of copper and ease of application in machineries during fabrication procedures enables high production rate of precise copper strips at relatively lower cost as compared to its substitutes. The copper most commonly used for strip applications complies with ASTM B370. It consists of 99.9 percent copper, and is available in six tempers designated by ASTM B370 as: 060 (soft), H00 (cold rolled), H01 (cold rolled, high yield), H02 (half hard), H03 (three quarter hard), and H04 (hard). Thin copper strips perfect for using with mosaics and many other crafts, and various other applications including electrical and DIY projects. First, as for the global Copper Strips industry, the industry concentration rate is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 33.25% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Aurubis which has 9.63% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Copper Strips industry. The manufacturers following Aurubis are KME and Mitsubishi Shindoh, which respectively has 7.34% and 6.01% market share globally. Scope of the Copper Strips Market Report : The global Copper Strips market is valued at 11910 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 14980 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Copper Strips in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Copper Strips Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Copper Strips market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Copper Strips Breakdown Data by Type:

below 6mm Copper Strips

6-10mm Copper Strips

above 10mm Copper Strips Copper Strips Breakdown Data by Application:

Machines

Architecture and Art

Electric Appliances