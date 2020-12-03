N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology classification and applications. N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market report focusses on global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Market report.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15046211

Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

BASF

Huntsman

Amines & Plasticizers Limited

Anhui Wotu Chemical

Jiangsu Lianrun Chemical

Sincere Chemicals Short Description about N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Market: N-Methylmorpholine N-oxide (more correctly 4-methylmorpholine 4-oxide), NMO or NMMO is an organic compound. This heterocyclic amine oxide and morpholine derivative is used in organic chemistry as a co-oxidant and sacrificial catalyst in oxidation reactions for instance in osmium tetroxide oxidations and the Sharpless asymmetric dihydroxylation or oxidations with TPAP. NMO is commercially supplied both as a monohydrate C5H11NO2·H2O and as the anhydrous compound. The monohydrate is used as a solvent for cellulose in the Lyocell process to produce cellulose fibers. The market concentrate is high, the main manufacturers include BASF, Huntsman, Amines & Plasticizers Limited, Anhui Wotu Chemical, Jiangsu Lianrun Chemical and Sincere Chemicals. BASF, Huntsman and Amines & Plasticizers Limited are the three largest manufacturers in the world, taking 27.88%, 30.18% and 26.71% shares in 2016, respectively. Scope of the N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Market Report : The global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market is valued at 86 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 105.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the N-Methylmorpholine Oxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global N-Methylmorpholine Oxide market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Breakdown Data by Type:

Liquid

Solid N-Methylmorpholine Oxide Breakdown Data by Application:

Solvent

Pharmaceutical Intermediates