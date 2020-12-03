Retinols Market Report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The Retinols Market provides detailed analysis of Retinols Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Retinols market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Retinols market competition by top manufacturers:

DSM

BASF

Zhejiang NHU

Adisseo

Zhejiang Medicine

This report studies the Retinol market. Retinol, also known as Vitamin A, is a vitamin found in food and used as a Feed Additives. As a supplement it is used to treat and prevent vitamin A deficiency, especially that which is resulting in xerophthalmia. In areas where deficiency is common a single large dose is recommended to those at high risk a couple of times a year. It is also used to prevent further issues in those who have measles. It is used by mouth or injection into a muscle. The global average price of retinol is affected by supply and demand, has been in a fluctuating state, from 19.93 USD/Kg in 2012 to 38.56 USD/Kg in 2016. The global Retinols market is valued at 691.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 912.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Retinols in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Retinols Breakdown Data by Type:

Synthetic Retinol

Retinols Breakdown Data by Application:

Feed Additives

Food Additives

Cosmetic

Medical