This report studies the Hexamine for Industrial Uses market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Hexamine for Industrial Uses market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Hexion

Metafrax

INEOS

Shchekinoazot JSC

CHEMANOL

Caldic

MGC

KCIL

Simalin

Sina Chemical

Feno Resinas

COPENOR

Runhua Chemical

Yuhang Chemical

Xiangrui Chemical

Yangmei Fengxi

Ruixing Group

Shengxuelong Chemical

Xudong Chemical

Linze Chemical

Hexamine is a white color crystal shape powders, odorless with slightly sweet taste. It has anaphylactic irritation to the skin; specific gravity: 1.331(20℃); flash point: 250℃; stored in the air, it is stable, but easy to absorb moisture and lump. Hexamine is flammable with colorless flame. Its melting point is 263℃. When heated to 100℃ at normal pressure, minor part of it will be sublimated and decomposed into methylamine. Hexamine is a white color crystal shape powders, odorless with slightly sweet taste. The main type is Stabilized Grade and Unstabilized Grade, and the Unstabilized Grade are produced by almost manufacturers in the world, so the share of the Unstabilized Grade is bigger than the Stabilized Grade. In 2016, the production of the Unstabilized Grade is 113107 MT and took 57.40% of the global production. It can be used into many applications such as synthetic resin industry, rubber industry, textile industry and other industry. Hexamine is mostly used in the synthetic resin industry, in 2016 there are 123079 MT used in the synthetic resin industry. The global Hexamine for Industrial Uses market is valued at 168.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 214.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Hexamine for Industrial Uses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Hexamine for Industrial Uses Breakdown Data by Type:

Stabilized Grade

Unstabilized Grade

Other Hexamine for Industrial Uses Breakdown Data by Application:

Synthetic Resin Industry

Rubber Industry

Textile Industry