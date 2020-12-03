Solketal Market Report is projected to provide a strong support for industry players to lay a solid foundation for their growth. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the Market’s growth prospects and Restrictions. Furthermore, it attempts to determine the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market.

This report studies the Solketal market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Solketal market competition by top manufacturers:

Solvay

Loba Feinchemie AG

CM Fine Chemical

Chemos GmbH

Suzhou ChonTech BioPharma

Solketal is a protected form of glycerol with an isopropylidene acetal group joining two neighboring hydroxyl groups. Solketal contains a chiral center on the center carbon of the glycerol backbone, and so can be purchased as either the racemate or as one of the two enantiomers. Solketal has been used extensively in the synthesis of mono-, di- and triglycerides by ester bond formation. The free hydroxyl groups of solketal can be esterified with a carboxylic acid to form the protected monoglyceride, where the isopropylene group can then be removed using an acid catalyst in aqueous or alcoholic medium. The unprotected diol can then be esterified further to form either the di- or triglyceride. As a whole, with the emphasis on environmental protection and people's awareness of environmental protection, which put forward higher requirements of environmental indicators to the manufacturers, The solketal market competition will be still intense. Solvay is the leading manufacturer in the EMEA Solketal market with the market share of 40.88%, in terms of revenue, followed by Loba Feinchemie AG, CM Fine Chemical, Chemos GmbH, Wuhan Hezhong Shenghua, Yuancheng Gongyuan Technology, Suzhou ChonTech BioPharma, Beyond Industries and Hangzhou ICH Biofarm. The top 9 listed companies accounted for 72.65% of the revenue market share in 2017. The global Solketal market is valued at 22 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 14 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -5.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Solketal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Solketal Breakdown Data by Type:

Purity≤96%

96%≤Purity≤98%

Solketal Breakdown Data by Application:

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Solvent