Commercial and industrial distribution systems implement various methods when it comes to transportation of electric power. One such method is via busway, wherein power can be transmitted in an enclosure using bus bars. These have the possibility of involving large conductors running in trays or conduits.

A bus bar is basically a conductor involving two or more circuits which serves as a common link. It can schematically be represented by a straight line with a number of connections made to it. Standard bus bars are made of aluminium or copper generally. A busway comes into picture for a variety of applications and finds its use in both commercial and high-rise buildings.

A busway used at industrial sites can provide power for heavy equipment, lighting and air conditioning. Busway risers, also known as vertical bus, can be strategically mounted in a high-rise building where lighting and air conditioning loads can be spread.

Owing to versatile power distribution solutions for a range of applications offered where change and adaptation is necessary, the busway market is foreseen to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Busway: Market Dynamics

A key factor responsible for driving the busway market is the worldwide demand of energy booming exponentially with time. Power generation from renewable energy and the natural gas sector is gradually taking over fossil fuel along with other age-old methods so as to meet the requirements. The busway market is thriving in various sectors on replacing traditional wire cable use with advanced technology.

Owing to power transmission and distribution sector either competing with each other or partnering with tech firms to deliver improved and innovative solutions, the busway market is steadily growing. The increase in power transmission is anticipated to boost the busway market, being a significant choice for power transmission and distribution among various end-users.

Some of the restraints which are expected to hamper the busway market growth is the decline in demand for semiconductors which consequently leads to an increase in the design complexity. Inconvenience during installations result in lower temperature stability levels which hampers the busway market growth. Complications resulting from cable accumulation in these components are also expected to hinder market growth.

The busway market is projected to witness primary opportunities on account of smart power distribution systems. Rising number of data centers across developing regions pave opportunistic avenues for the busway market in industrial and IT infrastructure. Substantial increase in residential and constructional activities and up-gradation of electrical power distribution infrastructure in commercial and industrial sector. Most industrial cities are paving their way towards electrification which opens up opportunistic

Some of the latest on going trends of the busway market include the emergence of flexible power distribution systems and use of the next generation power monitoring & management software systems. In turn, the development of revolutionary new technologies such as energy storage and smart grids needs to be speeded up for the large-scale implementation of renewables and other carbon-free solutions.

Busway: Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the Busway market can be segmented into:

Air Splicing Busway

Intensive Insulation Plug Busway

Higher Strength Enclosed Busway

Other Types

Based on application, the Busway market can be segmented into:

Industrial Infrastructure

Commercial Infrastructure

Civil Buildings

Others (renewable energy and transportation)

Based on end use, the Busway market can be segmented into:

IT & Telecom

Government

BFSI

Healthcare & Retail

Others

Based on phase type, the Busway market can be segmented into:

Segregated Phase

Non-Segregated Phase

Plug-In

Feeder

Busway: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is one of the prominent regions which is anticipated to hold a dominant share on busway market on account of rising industrialization, urbanization and significant implementation of busway system in various application segments. Increasing demand for busway from the emerging economies of the region such as of China, India and Southeast Asia are projected in the near future. Rapidly growing North American economies with significant growth in commercial and residential construction would pave the way for increased adoption of busway, which in turn propels the Busway market over the estimated timeframe.

Busway: Market Participants

Some of the global participants of Busway market are as follows:

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Eaton Corporation

PPB Group

General Electric

Powell Industries

ABB LTD.

Universal Electric Corp.

C&S Electric

LS Cables

Furukawa Electric

DAQO Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Asian Power System

Brilltech