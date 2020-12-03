Scandium Oxide Market Report presents in depth information and factual data about the Global Scandium Oxide industry, providing an overall statistical Analysis of this market on the basis of Market drivers, Market limitations, and Its future prospects. Initially, report covers Product description, Classification, key Manufactures in Scandium Oxide Market.

This report studies the Scandium Oxide market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Scandium Oxide market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Rusal

Stanford Materials

Metallica Minerals

Platina Resources

Scandium International Mining

DNI Metals

Great Western Minerals Group

Intermix-Met

CODOS

Hunan Oriental Scandium

Huizhou Top Metal Materials (TOPM)

CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)

Short Description about Scandium Oxide Market: Scandium (III) oxide, Sc2O3, is a high melting rare earth oxide. Scandium oxide appears as a free flowing white powder. It is used in the preparation of other scandium compounds as well as in high-temperature systems (for its resistance to heat and thermal shock), electronic ceramics, and glass composition (as a helper material). Principal uses for scandium oxide are in solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC's), high-strength aluminum alloys, high intensity metal halide lamps, electronics, and laser research. Scandium oxide is the primary form of refined scandium produced by the mining industry. Scandium-rich ores, such as thortveitite (Sc,Y)2(Si2O7) and kolbeckite ScPO4·2H2O are rare, however trace amounts of scandium are present in many other minerals. Scandium oxide is therefore predominately produced as a by-product from the extraction of other elements. As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties for Scandium Oxide industry. Attracted by the market profits, more and more companies have entered into Scandium Oxide industry, and the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being. Scope of the Scandium Oxide Market Report : The global Scandium Oxide market is valued at 70 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 139.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Scandium Oxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Scandium Oxide Breakdown Data by Type:

Scandium oxide 99.90%

Scandium oxide 99.99%

Scandium oxide 99.999%

Scandium oxide 99.9995% Scandium Oxide Breakdown Data by Application:

Aluminum-Scandium Alloys

High-Intensity Metal Halide Lamps

Lasers

SOFCs