Kratos Analytical

ThermoFisher Scientific

ULVAC

Scienta Omicron

JEOL

ReVera Incorporated

VSW

X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) is a surface-sensitive quantitative spectroscopic technique that measures the elemental composition at the parts per thousand range, empirical formula, chemical state and electronic state of the elements that exist within a material. XPS spectra are obtained by irradiating a material with a beam of X-rays while simultaneously measuring the kinetic energy and number of electrons that escape from the top 0 to 10 nm of the material being analyzed. XPS requires high vacuum (P ~ 10−8 millibar) or ultra-high vacuum (UHV; P < 10−9 millibar) conditions, although a current area of development is ambient-pressure XPS, in which samples are analyzed at pressures of a few tens of millibar. XPS can be used to analyze the surface chemistry of a material in its as-received state, or after some treatment, for example: fracturing, cutting or scraping in air or UHV to expose the bulk chemistry, ion beam etching to clean off some or all of the surface contamination (with mild ion etching) or to intentionally expose deeper layers of the sample (with more extensive ion etching) in depth-profiling XPS, exposure to heat to study the changes due to heating, exposure to reactive gases or solutions, exposure to ion beam implant, exposure to ultraviolet light. XPS is also known as ESCA (Electron Spectroscopy for Chemical Analysis). Though the vertical comparison, it is evidently indicated in our report that: Monochromatic XPS is the most commonly used kind of X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS) among all the other types, they are widely used in researches of food, chemistry, drug and biology, and sales of Monochromatic has a market share of 62.53% in 2015, while Non-monochromatic XPS enjoy the rest of the share 37.47%% of the market. Scope of the X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS) Market Report : The global X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS) market is valued at 753.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 848.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS) Breakdown Data by Type:

Monochromatic

Non-monochromatic X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS) Breakdown Data by Application:

Biomedicine

Chemical

Material

Electronic