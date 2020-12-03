Indium Market 2020 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Indium Market. At first, the report provides current Indium business situation along with a valid assessment of the Indium business. Indium report is partitioned based on driving Indium players, application and regions. The progressing Indium economic situations are additionally discovered in the report.

This report studies the Indium market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Indium market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Korea Zinc

Dowa

Asahi Holdings

Teck

Umicore

Nyrstar

YoungPoong

PPM Pure Metals GmbH

Doe Run

China Germanium

Guangxi Debang

Zhuzhou Smelter Group

Huludao Zinc Industry

China Tin Group

GreenNovo

Yuguang Gold and Lead

Indium is a post-transition metallic element that is rare in Earth's crust. It has no obvious role in biological processes, but is of considerable industrial importance. The main source of indium is zinc concentrates (indium containing 0.0001 ~ 0.1%), recovered as a byproduct in the smelting of zinc ore and tin smelting process. Indium is mainly used for production of indium tin oxide (ITO), alloys and solders. Another important use of indium was for III-V semiconductor materials for light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and laser diodes. Some manufactures also extract indium from the waste electronic materials (ITO). The top five manufacturers which are Dowa，Asahi Holdings，Korea Zinc，China Germanium，Teck held 43% of the market, in terms of Indium revenue in 2018. Scope of the Indium Market Report : The global Indium market is valued at 446.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 589.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Indium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Indium Breakdown Data by Type:

Primary Indium

Secondary Indium Indium Breakdown Data by Application:

ITO

Semiconductor

Solder and Alloys