Global Perovskite Solar Cells Module market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Oxford Photovoltaics

Saule Technologies

Dyesol

Fraunhofer ISE

FrontMaterials

A perovskite solar cell is a type of solar cell which includes a perovskite structured compound, most commonly a hybrid organic-inorganic lead or tin halide-based material, as the light-harvesting active layer. Perovskite materials such as methylammonium lead halides are cheap to produce and simple to manufacture. Perovskite solar cells module has obtained great attention from the research center and the conversion efficiency has increased for times science its first reported in 2009. However, there is no company that produce perovskite solar cell module in industrial scale. The commercial production may be possible around 2018. The global Perovskite Solar Cells Module market is valued at 363 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2320 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Perovskite Solar Cells Module in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Perovskite Solar Cells Module Breakdown Data by Type:

Normal Structure

Inverted Structure Perovskite Solar Cells Module Breakdown Data by Application:

Residential Use