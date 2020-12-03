Polyimide (PI) Market Research Report 2020-2026 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Polyimide (PI) Industry share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Polyimide (PI) market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

This report studies the Polyimide (PI) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Polyimide (PI) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

DowDuPont

SABIC

Ube Industries

Kaneka Corporation

Taimide Technology

SKCKOLONPI

Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Asahi Kasei

Saint-Gobain

Evonik

HiPolyking

Wanda Cable

Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

Honghu Shuangma

Kying Industrial Materials

Changzhou Sunchem

Huaqiang Insulating Materials

Qianfeng

Polyimide means the kind of polymer which comprising the imide ring (-CO-NH-CO-) in the main chain, wherein the polymer containing a phthalimide structure is the most important. It is an advanced polymer materials，polyimide films provide excellent electrical, thermal, physical and chemical properties over a wide temperature range in a lightweight package making them superior for electrical insulation applications. From the view of application market, 45% is the most active and potential field because of the widely use of electrical industry in 2017. The high-end market is still dominated by companies such as DuPont. it will become harder and harder for a new company which doesn't have its own core technology and R&D team to survive in this Technology-intensive battle. The global Polyimide (PI) market is valued at 9532.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 13650 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Polyimide (PI) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Polyimide (PI) Breakdown Data by Type:

Plastic

Film

Resin

Coating

Others Polyimide (PI) Breakdown Data by Application:

Aerospace Industry

Electrical Industry

Automotive Industry

Medical Industry