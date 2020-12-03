Narrow Band IoT Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Narrow Band IoT market for 2020-2025.

The “Narrow Band IoT Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Narrow Band IoT industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Huawei Technologies (China)

Vodafone Group (UK)

Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (UAE)

Telecom Italia (Italy)

Qualcomm (US)

China Unicom (China)

Intel Corporation (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

Verizon Communication (US)

. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

In-Band

Guard Band

Standalone

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Agriculture

Automotive & Transportation

Energy

HealthCare

Manufacturing

Retail

Safety & Security

Infrastructure

Building Automation

Others