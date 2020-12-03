Cork Flooring Market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology classification and applications. Cork Flooring market report focusses on global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this Cork Flooring Market report.

This report studies the Cork Flooring market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Cork Flooring market competition by top manufacturers

AMORIN

Granorte

Corksribas

MJO Cork

LICO

Globus Cork

WE Cork

Expanko

Home Legend

Jelinek Cork Group

Capri Cork

Qu-Cork

Premium Floors

JILINK

Jiangsu Senhaoshi Cork Short Description about Cork Flooring Market: Made of cork, cork flooring has excellent thermal and acoustical qualities. It’s beautiful, lightweight, warm to the touch, hypoallergenic, fire and insect-resistant, stable and renewable every 8-10 years. Recently, the appeal of green, or environmentally friendly, products has prompted a renewed interest in cork flooring for the home and commercial use. Cork flooring is made of cork, which mainly distributed in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Morocco, etc. Under the restriction of raw material, manufactures mainly concentrated in Europe. California is the dominate consumption area of cork flooring in the USA, the consumption was 1130.1 K Sq.m. in 2016, accounting for about 44.62% of the USA total amount, followed by Georgia, with the consumption market share of 10.75%. The global Cork Flooring market is valued at 441.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 555.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Cork Flooring in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Cork Flooring Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Cork Flooring market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Cork Flooring Breakdown Data by Type:

Natural Cork Flooring

Colorful Cork Flooring Cork Flooring Breakdown Data by Application:

Commercial Flooring