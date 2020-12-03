Prebiotics Market Report gives detailed information of major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Prebiotics market Report presents a professional and deep analysis on the present state of Prebiotics Market that Includes major types, major applications, Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

Prebiotics are fibers which cannot be absorbed or broken down by the body and therefore serve as a great food source for probiotics, in particular the Bifidobacteria genus, to increase in numbers. Prebiotics by nature do not stimulate the growth of bad bacteria or other pathogens; the official definition of prebiotics is: "non-digestible food ingredients that beneficially affect the host by selectively stimulating the growth and/or activity of one or a limited number of bacteria in the colon, which can improve host health." Prebiotics and probiotics are easily confused. Not only are the names similar, but they are both related to the good bacteria we all need to maintain good digestive health. However, that's where the similarity ends. Scope of the Prebiotics Market Report : The global Prebiotics market is valued at 2498.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3080.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Prebiotics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Prebiotics Breakdown Data by Type:

Fructose -oligosaccharide (FOS)

Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS)

Others Prebiotics Breakdown Data by Application:

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical