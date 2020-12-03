Diaphragm Valve Market Report presents in depth information and factual data about the Global Diaphragm Valve industry, providing an overall statistical Analysis of this market on the basis of Market drivers, Market limitations, and Its future prospects. Initially, report covers Product description, Classification, key Manufactures in Diaphragm Valve Market.

This report studies the Diaphragm Valve market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Diaphragm Valve market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

GEMU

Saunders

NDV

Alfa Laval

Georg Fischer

Parker Hannifin

Aquasyn

KITZ SCT

ENG Valves (ITT)

Hylok

Marcworks

Top Line Process

Shanghai Lianggong

BVMG

Rodaff Fluid Tech

Shanghai REMY

City Valve Factory

Hong ke

Enine Corporation

Liang Jing

CNNC Sufa

Diaphragm Valves (or membrane valves) consists of a valve body with two or more ports, a diaphragm, and a seat upon which the diaphragm closes the valve. The valve is constructed from either plastic or metal. Diaphragm Valves can be manual or automatic. Their application is generally as shut-off valves in process systems within the industrial, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Europe in the coming years will continue to be the largest production region of the Diaphragm Valve with an annual output value of 187.24 Million US dollars in 2015. Europe is also the largest consumption market, followed by North America, and some developing countries can not be ignored in the consumption market. The global Diaphragm Valve market is valued at 366.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 418.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Diaphragm Valve in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Stainless Steel Diaphragm Valve

Cast iron Diaphragm Valve

Plastic Diaphragm Valve Diaphragm Valve Breakdown Data by Application:

Industrial

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical