This report studies the Microbial Biosurfactants market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

AkzoNobel

BASF

Innospec

CLARIANT

Stepan

SEPPIC

Daqing WOTAISI

Jeneil

Rhamnolipid

Natsurfact

Biosurfactants can be defined as the surface-active biomolecules produced by microorganisms with wide-range of applications. In recent years, due to their unique properties like specificity, low toxicity and relative ease of preparation, these surface-active biomolecules have attracted wide interest. Due to their unique functional properties, biosurfactants were used in several industries including organic chemicals, petroleum, petrochemicals, mining, metallurgy (mainly bioleaching), agrochemicals, fertilizers, foods, beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and many others. They can be used as emulsifiers as well as demulsifiers, wetting agents, foaming agents, spreading agents, functional food ingredients and detergents. The interfacial surface tension reducing ability of biosurfactants made them to play important role in oil recovery and bioremediation of heavy crude oil. Glycolipid, Lipopeptides and lipoproteins and Fatty acids, phospholipids and neutral lipids are common microbial biosurfactants. Europe has the largest microbial biosurfactants production in 2015 with 42.65% production market share; Followed by USA and China, which occupied 18.49% and 13.86% production market share. Europe consumed 37.35% of the global total microbial biosurfactants output in 2015; Followed by North America and China in 16.89% and 12.27%. The global Microbial Biosurfactants market is valued at 17 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 23 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026. Microbial Biosurfactants Breakdown Data by Type:

Rhamnolipids

Sophorolipids

Mannosylerythritol Lipids (MEL)

Others Microbial Biosurfactants Breakdown Data by Application:

Food Industry

Detergent

Oil Industry