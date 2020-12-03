Glass Fiber Market 2020 Research Report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, Glass Fiber Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturers and market shares for company. Glass Fiber market report also provides comprehensive information on “Industry Production”, “Sales and Consumption Status” and ” market Prospects”

This report studies the Glass Fiber market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Glass Fiber market competition by top manufacturers

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

CPIC

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

PPG Industries

Nippon Electric Glass

Johns Mansville

Nittobo

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Sichuan Weibo

Jiangsu Jiuding

Lanxess

Changzhou Tianma

Ahlstrom Short Description about Glass Fiber Market: Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass. The global Glass Fiber industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC and Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma). At present, Owens Corning is the world leader, holding 26.01% sales market share in 2017. Scope of the Glass Fiber Market Report : The global Glass Fiber market is valued at 7981.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 10540 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Glass Fiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Glass Fiber Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Glass Fiber market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Glass Fiber Breakdown Data by Type:

General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers Glass Fiber Breakdown Data by Application:

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Wind Power