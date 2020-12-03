Non-Woven Fabric Market Research Report provides key information about the industry, including invaluable facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

This report studies the Non-Woven Fabric market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Non-Woven Fabric market competition by top manufacturers

AVINTIV

Freudenberg

DowDuPont

Ahlstrom

Kimberly-Clark

Fitesa

Glatfelter

Johns Manville

Low & Bonar

Georgia-Pacific

Lydall

Avgol

Hollingsworth & Vose

Toray

First Quality

Fibertex

PEGAS

Asahi Kasei

Mitsui

Kingsafe Group

Dalian Ruiguang Group

Huifeng Nonwoven

Beautiful Nonwoven

Jinsheng Huihuang Short Description about Non-Woven Fabric Market: Non-woven Fabrics is a thermoplastic material with excellent comprehensive performance; moreover, it is small in density, easy to produce and has low production costs. It can be widely used in many applications, such as medical and health industry, family decorates, agricultural, automotive industry, etc. China is the dominate producer of non-woven fabrics, the production was 2728.6 in 2015, accounting for about 29.40% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 23.51%. Asia has the highest production growth rate from 2011 to 2015, and is expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved. Scope of the Non-Woven Fabric Market Report : The global Non-Woven Fabric market is valued at 30460 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 35780 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Non-Woven Fabric in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Non-Woven Fabric Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Non-Woven Fabric market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Non-Woven Fabric Breakdown Data by Type:

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Spunlace

Needle Punch

Others Non-Woven Fabric Breakdown Data by Application:

Hygiene

Construction

Filtration

Automotive