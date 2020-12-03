Magnesium Fireproof Board Market Research Report 2020-2026 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Magnesium Fireproof Board Industry share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Magnesium Fireproof Board market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

This report studies the Magnesium Fireproof Board market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Magnesium Fireproof Board market competition by top manufacturers:

Mago BP

Framecad

Magnastruct

MGO Board

Yunion

Hocreboard

Trusus

Huacheng

Evernice

Yulong

Onekin

Magnesium Fireproof Board is a fire proof and a thermal insulation building material. It can be used for a number of applications including wall and ceiling linings, exterior cladding, fascia's, soffits, tile backing and flooring underlay. The technical barriers of Magnesium Fireproof Board are relatively high, and the major countries are Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer, almost 43.07% of total consumption in 2016, followed by North America with 18.66% of consumption share. The global Magnesium Fireproof Board market is valued at 1107.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1543.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Magnesium Fireproof Board in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Magnesium Fireproof Board Breakdown Data by Type:

Thin

Medium Thickness

Large Thickness Magnesium Fireproof Board Breakdown Data by Application:

Interior Decoration

Exterior Decoration