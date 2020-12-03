Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Gas-to-liquid (GTL) industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Gas-to-liquid (GTL) report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

Shell

Oryx GTL

PetroSA

OLTIN YO’L GTL

Gas to liquids (GTL) is a refinery process to convert natural gas or other gaseous hydrocarbons into longer-chain hydrocarbons such as gasoline or diesel fuel. Methane-rich gases are converted into liquid synthetic fuels either via direct conversion using the new GasTechno® non-catalytic gas-to-liquids process that converts methane to methanol in one step. Or via syngas as an intermediate, for example using the Fischer Tropsch or Mobil processes. GTL Diesel accounts for more than 68% of the market, and the market share has not changed a lot. GTL Naphtha is much fewer than GTL Diesel. The global Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market is valued at 52 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 67 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

GTL Diesel

GTL Naphtha

Others Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Breakdown Data by Application:

Fuel Oil

Lubricating Oil

Process Oils