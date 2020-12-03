Aluminium Sulphate Market provides deep understanding, clarifies varieties of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of Aluminium Sulphate market and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.

This report studies the Aluminium Sulphate market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Aluminium Sulphate market competition by top manufacturers

Chemtrade

General Chemical

GEO

Nippon Light Metal

C&S Chemical

USALCO

Feralco

Drury

ECO Services

Affinity Chemical

Southern Ionics

Thatcher

GAC Chemical

Holland Company

Kemira

Nankai

Aluminium Chemicals

IAI

Sanfeng

Guangzheng Aluminum

Jianheng Industrial

Dazhong

Zibo Landing Chemical

Win-Win Chemicals

Yunhe Aluminum Sulfate

Aluminum sulfate is a chemical compound with the formula Al2(SO4)3. It is soluble in water and is mainly used as a flocculating agent in the purification of drinking water and waste water treatment plants, and also in paper manufacturing. Aluminum sulfate industry concentration is relatively low. Chemtrade is the largest aluminium sulphate manufacturer after the acquisition of General Chemical. The global Aluminium Sulphate market is valued at 984.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 936.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -0.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Aluminium Sulphate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Aluminium Sulphate Breakdown Data by Type:

Common Grade

Iron Free Grade Aluminium Sulphate Breakdown Data by Application:

Pulp and Paper

Water Treatment