Orion Engineered Carbons

Cabot Corporation

Birla Carbon

Denka Company

Phillips Carbon Black

Mitsubishi Chemical

Tokai Carbon

China Synthetic Rubber

Imerys

Shandong Huibaichuan New Materials

Shanxi Fulihua Chemical Materials

Beilum Carbon Chemical

Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon

Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry

Omsk Carbon Group

Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical

Carbon black (subtypes are acetylene black, channel black, furnace black, lamp black and thermal black) is a material produced by the incomplete combustion of heavy petroleum products such as FCC tar, coal tar, ethylene cracking tar, with the addition of a small amount of vegetable oil. Carbon black is a form of paracrystalline carbon that has a high surface-area-to-volume ratio, albeit lower than that of activated carbon. In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 5.58% of average growth rate. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of Carbon Black consumption. The global Specialty Carbon Black market is valued at 2749.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 5754.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2026. Specialty Carbon Black Breakdown Data by Type:

Lamp Black

Acetylene Black

Gas Black

Plastics

Printing Ink

Paint