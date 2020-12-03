Dolomite Market Report gives overview of Related Market including Types, Applications and Top Manufacturers with characteristics, technology and market chain with Analysis and latest market trends and growth. The Dolomite market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2020 to 2026.

Global Dolomite market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Lhoist Group

Imerys

Liuhe Mining

Omya Group

Sibelco

Specialty Minerals

RHI Magnesita

Nordkalk

Beihai Group

E. Dillon & Company

Graymont

Wancheng Meiye

Longcliffe Quarries

Jindu Mining

Carriere de Merlemont

Nittetsu Mining

Arihant MinChem

Dongfeng Dolomite

Jinding Magnesite Group

PT Polowijo Gosari

MINERARIA DI BOCA SR

Carmeuse

Danding Group

Multi Min

Shinko Kogyo

Dolomite is a naturally occurring double carbonate consisting of a structural arrangement of calcium carbonate CaCO3 and magnesium carbonate MgCO3. The nodular particle shape of dolomite crystals has similarities to marble ones. Therefore, dolomite is often present together with marble. Its sedimentary origin had been subjected to high pressure and temperature (metamorphosis) during movements in the earth's crust. Dolomite is an essential mineral which is using in many industries. The principal uses of industrial dolomite, firstly as a refractory and later as a flux, have been linked with iron and steelmaking since the latter part of the 19th century. In 2015, the industrial field is dominated the market with 67.13% share. The global Dolomite market is valued at 6072.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 7486.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026. Dolomite Breakdown Data by Type:

Calcium Dolomite

Magnesia Dolomite

Others Dolomite Breakdown Data by Application:

Construction Materials

Industrial

Agricultural