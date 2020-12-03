Real Time Clock Market Report studies current as well as future aspects of the Real Time Clock Industry. the Real Time Clock market provides Real Time Clock demand, trends and segmentation analysis. Global Real Time Clock industry report presents the up to date and useful market insights stating the product definition, product type, variety of applications.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Real Time Clock market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Real Time Clock market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

STMicroelectronics

EPSON

Maxim Integrated

Microchip Technology

Texas Instruments

NXP

Renesas Electronics

AMS

ABLIC

Diodes

Abracon

NJR

A real-time clock (RTC) is a computer clock (most often in the form of an integrated circuit) that keeps track of the current time. Although the term often refers to the devices in personal computers, servers and embedded systems, RTCs are present in almost any electronic device which needs to keep accurate time. Meanwhile, with the improvement of technical, the new RTC possesses more complex functions, and the bulk became much more tiny (2mm×2mm×0.85mm). Electronic devices utilize real time clock modules to serve the purpose of tracking current time, one real time clock module is normally a circuit containing real time clock chip, capacitance, diode and so on. This report only focuses on Real Time Clock Chip, which is the product shown below. Since the manufacturers refer these chips as RTC（Real Time Clock），this report uses the same addressing. Therefore, when the report mentions real time clock in the following chapters, the report only refers to the chip, not the module. There are many Real Time Clocks manufactures in the world, STMicroelectronics occupies 44.05% of the global market share in 2015; While EPSON, with a market share of 12.12%, comes the second; Texas Instruments ranks the third globally, 3.97%. All these three large manufacturers together consist of approximately 60.14% of the global market in 2015. The global Real Time Clock market is valued at 1520.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2190.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026. Real Time Clock Breakdown Data by Type:

I2C

SPI

Others Real Time Clock Breakdown Data by Application:

Consumer Goods

Industrial utilizations