This report studies the Low-Voltage Contactor market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Low-Voltage Contactor market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Rockwell

Eaton

ABB

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

ETI Group

Siemens

Joslyn Clark

Toshiba

Low-voltage Contactor is an electrically controlled switch used for switching an electrical power circuit, similar to a relay except with higher current ratings. A contactor is controlled by a circuit which has a much lower power level than the switched circuit. The Low-voltage Contactor industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and EU. The global Low-Voltage Contactor market is valued at 5146.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 6565 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Low-Voltage Contactor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Low-Voltage Contactor Breakdown Data by Type:

AC Contactor

DC Contactor Low-Voltage Contactor Breakdown Data by Application:

Motor Application

Power Switching