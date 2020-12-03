Boehmite Market Research Report provides key information about the industry, including invaluable facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Boehmite market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Boehmite market competition by top manufacturers:

Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco

AnHui Estone Material Technology

Sasol

Nabaltec

TOR Minerals

Kawai Lime Industry

TAIMEI Chemicals

Dequenne Chimie

Osang Group

Silkem

Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials

Tianjin Boyuan New Materials

PIDC

Shandong Jirun Nano New Materials

This report studies the boehmite, which are mainly used in Li-ion battery separator, electronic ceramics, flame-retardant filler and microcrystalline ceramics alumina etc. Europe and North America play important roles, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regions, especially in China, Japan and Korea. In future, the market will be driven by the demand from electric cars; China, United States and EU will dominate the electric cars market in the next ten years. The global Boehmite market is valued at 185.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 449 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Boehmite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Boehmite Breakdown Data by Type:

High Purity Boehmite

Others (Purity Below 99.0%) Boehmite Breakdown Data by Application:

Batteries

Electronic Ceramics