Steel Round Bars Market provides deep understanding, clarifies varieties of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of Steel Round Bars market and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.

This report studies the Steel Round Bars market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Steel Round Bars market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

ArcelorMittal

NSSMC

Shandong Iron& Steel

CITIC Special Steel

Lingyuan Iron& Steel

Jiangsu Shagang Group

Hanggang

Georgsmarienhütte GmbH

Riva Group

Grupo Simec

Tata Steel

Sandvik Materials Technology

JFE Steel

Sidenor

OVAKO

Saarstahl

Dongbei Special Steel

Outokumpu

SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH

Steel round bars refer to long-solid steel bars with the circular cross-section. Diameter is one of specifications and expressed in millimeters (mm). Steel round bars include hot-rolled, forged and cold-rolled steel bars. The technical barriers of steel round bars are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. There are numerous enterprises in the market, and larger companies in in Europe steel round bars market include Riva Group, Sidenor, Tata Steel, Sandvik Materials Technology, Saarstahl, DEW-STAHL, IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH, Ascometal. Central Europe is the largest producer and consumer, more than 28% on production and consumption share. Scope of the Steel Round Bars Market Report : The global Steel Round Bars market is valued at 40670 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 52960 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Steel Round Bars in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Hot-Rolled Steel Round Bars

Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars

Forged Steel Round Bars Steel Round Bars Breakdown Data by Application:

Transportation and Automotive

Industrial Application

Construction