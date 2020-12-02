The report titled “Electronic Payment Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Electronic Payment market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Electronic Payment industry. Growth of the overall Electronic Payment market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Electronic Payment Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Electronic Payment industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Electronic Payment market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Alipay

Amazon Pay

Apple Pay

Tencent

Google Pay

First Data

Paypal

Fiserv

Visa Inc.

MasterCard

Total System Services (TSYS)

Novatti

Global Payments

Financial Software & Systems

Worldline

BlueSnap

Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Wirecard

ACI Worldwide

Worldpay (Vantiv)

Aurus Inc

Chetu

Paysafe

PayU

Yapstone

Adyen

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Electronic Payment market is segmented into

Payment Gateway Solutions

Payment Wallet Solutions

Payment Processing Solutions

Payment Security & Fraud Management

POS Solutions

Based on Application Electronic Payment market is segmented into

BFSI

Retail

Telecommunication

Entertainment

Logistics & Transportation

Government

Others