The chemical industry is focused to keep the business operations running along with ensuring the labor safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To recover the losses created by the decline in demand for various products, the companies are capitalizing on the escalating demand for products such as disinfectants and personal protective equipment. Many leading players in the chemical industry have expanded their business to enter into the production of safety products. Companies are resorting to advanced technologies in production to reduce the dependence on work-force.

They are increasingly adopting advanced digital capabilities to integrate supply chain and logistics to ensure the effective delivery of products. The industry heads are seeking the real-time situation of their supply chains to identify potential weaknesses, especially in terms of geography, and strengthen it. The financial disclosures are being extended beyond the usual financial statements to deal with the risks that have aroused amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Understanding several aspects of the global bunker fuel market, Persistence Market Research has put forth an in-depth analysis on various trends, opportunities, challenges, drivers and restraints influencing the growth of the market in its recent research report titled “Bunker Fuel Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”. Various facets of the global bunker fuel market are analyzed across the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. An exhaustive analysis of the global bunker fuel market covers weighted segmentation analysis, competitive assessment and forecast projections with respect to value and volume for a period of five years from 2017 till 2025.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20794

Global Bunker Fuel Market: Forecast Highlights

The global bunker fuel market is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years and is projected to grow at a high value CAGR of 7.4% throughout the period of assessment. In 2017, the global market was valued at about US$ 140 Bn and is estimated to reach a valuation of just under US$ 250 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2025).

Global Bunker Fuel Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global bunker fuel market is segmented on the basis of type, end use and region.

In the region category, Asia Pacific (APAC) is the largest regional market reflecting high attractiveness. The bunker fuel market in Asia Pacific is expected to reach a high market valuation by the end of the year of assessment and is projected to grow at the highest value CAGR of 8.2% throughout the period of forecast. Bunker fuel market in Europe is the second largest in terms of market value and growth rate.

category, Asia Pacific (APAC) is the largest regional market reflecting high attractiveness. The bunker fuel market in Asia Pacific is expected to reach a high market valuation by the end of the year of assessment and is projected to grow at the highest value CAGR of 8.2% throughout the period of forecast. Bunker fuel market in Europe is the second largest in terms of market value and growth rate. In the type category, the other IFO segment is highly lucrative and is projected to grow at an exponential value CAGR of 21.1% during the period of forecast to reach a high valuation of more than US$ 170 Bn by the end of the period of forecast. Both IFO 180 segment and IFO 380 segment in this category are anticipated to reflect a negative value CAGR during the said period with a low market valuation.

category, the other IFO segment is highly lucrative and is projected to grow at an exponential value CAGR of 21.1% during the period of forecast to reach a high valuation of more than US$ 170 Bn by the end of the period of forecast. Both IFO 180 segment and IFO 380 segment in this category are anticipated to reflect a negative value CAGR during the said period with a low market valuation. In the end use category, the bulk carriers and general cargo segment is expected to register a high CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast period. This segment is also estimated to reflect a high valuation throughout the period of assessment and is likely to dominate the global bunker fuel market. The adoption of bunker fuel is widely seen in tankers. The tanker segment is the second largest with respect to market share and is projected to grow at a significant value CAGR during the assessment period.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/20794

Company Profiles

ExxonMobil Corporation

Total S.A.

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Neste Oyj

Saudi Arabian Oil Company

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Valero Energy Corporation

Pemex

OAO Gazprom

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corporation)

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/20794