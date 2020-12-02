Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: Overview

With rise in IT spending and inclusion of IT in every aspect and operations has given to generation of huge amount of data. Such data are stored, processed, transferred through large number of servers, which are stacked. Day in day out these servers along with potential cyber threats have one primary threat which is heat. Every electronic devices generates heat as they run on power source either A.C or in D.C. For proper functioning of such servers and IT systems heat generated need to be controlled in order to prevent any malfunctioning, melting and damages of server’s chipsets and components. Cooling of computer components with liquids originated in the 1970s with IBM 3033 and the Cray-2. In the last ten years, however, with the increased awareness and initiative to go “green” to reduce energy consumption, developing viable industrial-grade liquid cooling systems for data center use became a priority. Current technology employs liquid immersion systems: submerging servers and other components in thermally, but not electrically, conductive liquids such as mineral-based oils. Over the forecast period, it is anticipated data center liquid cooling market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13330

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: Drivers and Restraints

In present era, every business houses, establishments are relying on data generated through various modes. Zillionth of data are being stored and transferred in a blink of an eye. In addition, data centers across globe are multiplying at a same speed at which it can accumulate all those data, which are being generated every second. The efficiency of these data centers is highly dependent on various cooling facilities, which is been installed in the data centers. Such cooling devices are designed so that they can be modified to offer adequate performance, regardless of the heat generated, and growing concern over saving environment and saving of energy are few possible factors, which will fuel and drive the demand for data center liquid cooling over the forecast period.

Comprehending the nature of growth in data and data centers across globe it is impossible to point out any possible restraint for data center liquid cooling market. However, restraints can be locations specific. Priority of investments and fall in IT growth in some country can negatively affect the data center liquid cooling market.

Data Centre Liquid Cooling Market: Market Segmentation

Based on product type, data center liquid cooling market can be segmented into:

Water Based

Oil and Minerals BasedFor critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/13330

Global Data Centre Liquid Cooling Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographic regions, global data Centre liquid cooling market is segmented into seven key market segments namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, North America will dominate the data center liquid Cooling market over the forecast period owing to the fact that North America has the largest data centers in world and it has been foremost in developing and producing data center liquid cooling products. The countries such as China, India, and Thailand will be the key contributor to the growth of data Centre liquid Cooling market due to the very fact IT industry and subsequent data centers are increasing. Western Europe region will come next to APEJ with respect to growth of data Centre liquid cooling market. In Eastern Europe, the market of data center liquid cooling has also gathered momentum in recent years. MEA and Latin America market is yet to see progress in larger scale in data center liquid cooling market owing to a very meagre growth in data center businesses. However, over the forecast period it is anticipated that data center liquid cooling market will grow in this specific region.

Data Centre Liquid Cooling Market: Key Players

The major players identified in the global data center liquid cooling market includes:

CoolIT Systems Inc

com

Green Revolution Cooling

SILVERBACK MIGRATION SOLUTIONS, INC,

Asetek®

LIQUIDCOOL SOLUTIONS, INC.

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751

E-mail id- [email protected]

Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com