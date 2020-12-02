This Middle East and Africa Parental Control Software market report comprises of a chapter on this market and all of its associated companies with their profiles, which gives important information and data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. When globalization is growing day by day, many businesses call for Market Research consisting of actionable market insights that support decision making. The scope of this Middle East and Africa Parental Control Software market research report can be described in terms of industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment.

Middle East & Africa parental control software market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and sub segments enable readers make informed decisions.

List of Best Players profiled in Middle East and Africa Parental Control Software Market Report;

Some of the major players operating in Middle East & Africa parental control software market are AT&T, Bitdefender, Webroot Inc., Alphabet Inc., Content Watch Holdings, Inc., Verizon, McAfee, LLC., AO Kaspersky Lab, Qustodio LLC, CLEAN ROUTER – ULTIMATE PARENTAL CONTROLS, T-Mobile USA, INC, Cisco System Inc., Avast Software s.r.o., Symantec Corporation, Netsanity, Inc., BullGuard, Mobicip.LLC, Salfeld Computer GmbH, Refog and KidsWatch Inc among others

Recent Developments

In June 2019, Symantec launched Norton 360 Deluxe on the App store. This app is a paid app worth USD 9.99 for Windows 10 and Windows 10S. It helps to protect device security, personal information, online threat protection and others. Thus, this will help the company in retaining its customer base

In October 2018, Bitdefender acquired Netherlands based company known as RedSocks Security BV for enhancing and expanding its product portfolio. This will assist companies in expanding Bitdefender’s portfolio and addressable market in the region of network safety and analytics in strategic investment and mark another step on their continuous growth path

In April 2018, Verizon launched an app known as Verizon smart family which helps the parents in tracking kid’s locations. The app will manage different aspects such as content filter and screen time limits. This can be used by up to 10 people at a time and is charged USD 4.99 a month whereas, premium subscription is of USD 9.99 a month. This will help the company to reach out to large audience by expanding its global presence

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions Middle East & Africa Countries Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey, Israel Egypt and South Africa

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

On the basis of device type, the market is segmented into smart phones, computers, tablets, digital television, others

On the basis of solution provider, the market is segmented into software developer, ISP, carrier, and hardware developer

On the basis of function type, the market is segmented into time management, gaming, app management, web access, program-specific control, cyber security, others

On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise, cloud based

On the basis of operating system, the market is segmented into android, IOS, windows, linux, MAC OS, others

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into educational institutions, residential, commercial

A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners’ size up their business further add value to the overall study.

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the Middle East and Africa Parental Control Software market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

Middle East and Africa Parental Control Software Market Professional Survey Report 2020

Industry Overview of Middle East and Africa Parental Control Software

Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Middle East and Africa Parental Control Software

Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Middle East and Africa Parental Control Software

Middle East and Africa Parental Control Software Overall Market Overview

Middle East and Africa Parental Control Software Regional Market Analysis

2012-2019 Middle East and Africa Parental Control Software Segment Market Analysis to 2020-2027 (by Type)

2012-2019 Middle East and Africa Parental Control Software Segment Market Analysis 2020-2027 (by Application)

Major Manufacturers Analysis of Middle East and Africa Parental Control Software

Development Trend of Analysis of Middle East and Africa Parental Control Software Market

Middle East and Africa Parental Control Software Marketing Type Analysis

Consumers Analysis of Middle East and Africa Parental Control Software

Conclusion of the Middle East and Africa Parental Control Software Market Professional Survey Report 2020

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

