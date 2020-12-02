A pipe robot also known as pipe inspecting and cleaning robot which is a device that is inserted into pipes to check for damage or obstruction. It monitor the inside of the pipes and channels, recognizing and solving problems through the interior of pipes or channels. Robotic inspection of the inner surface of a pipe can be achieved by a mobile robot, as the pipelines are usually buried underground and are in contact with the soil which can corrosion, where the steel pipe wall oxidizes, and effectively reducing wall thickness. Pipe Inspection Robot (PIR) have the ability to move inside horizontal and vertical pipes. It is applicable to detect the problem of blockage in pipe. It could be mounted with a camera which would send us pictures of inside and could be fitted with ultrasonic sensors and can pin point us the location of a hole.

Latest released the research study on Global Pipeline Robot Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Pipeline Robot Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Pipeline Robot. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are GE Inspection Robotics (Switzerland),ULC Robotics (United States),Pure Technologies (Canada),Honeybee Robotics (United States),Deep Trekker (Canada),Inuktun Services Ltd. (Canada),Ryonic Robotics (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa),Wuhan Easy-Sight Technology (China),Trio Vision LLC. (United States),CUES Inc. (United States).

Market Drivers:

Increasing Use of Robot in Various Verticals

The Demand for Oil and Gas is increasing across the Globe

Market Influencing Trends:

It Improve Maintenance and Inspection Procedure inside the Pipes

Growth of Petrochemical Industry

Restraints that are major highlights:

Unable Minimize the Mud and Scale Inside the Pipe

Opportunities

Increasing Investment in the Transportation of Petrochemical Products

The Global Pipeline Robot Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Remotely Operated Vehicles, Autonomous Underwater Vehicles, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Unmanned Ground Vehicles), Application (Industrial, Oil and Gas, Chemical, Others), Components (Motor, Camera, Central Frame, Translational Element, Compression Spring)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Pipeline Robot Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



