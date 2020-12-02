Visible Light Communication Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Visible Light Communication market for 2020-2025.

The “Visible Light Communication Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Visible Light Communication industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

FSONA Networks

GE

LightPointe Communications

LVX System

Nakagawa Laboratories

Oledcomm

Outstanding Technology

Koninklijke Philips

PureLiFi

Avago Technologies

Axrtek

ByteLight

Casio

IBSENtelecom

Lightbee

Luciom

Panasonic

Plaintree Systems

Renesas Electronics

Supreme Architecture. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Up to 1Mb/s

Above 1Mb/s On the basis of the end users/applications,

Retail Indoor Positioning

Underwater Communication

Hospitality

Automotive And Transport

Connected Devices

In-Flight Communication/Infotainment

Light Based Internet