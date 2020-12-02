The recent report on “Global 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “1, 4 Butanediol Industry Market”.

Key players in the global 1, 4 Butanediol market covered in Chapter 12: Nanya Plastics Corporation Changcheng Energy Shanxi Sanwei Group INVISTA HNEC BASF TunHe Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Dairen Chemical Sichuan Tianhua Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Shanxi BidiOu Ashland Xinjiang Tianye MarkorChem Lyondellbasell In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the 1, 4 Butanediol market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into: Reppe process Davy process Butadiene process Propylene oxide process In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the 1, 4 Butanediol market from 2015 to 2025 covers: Tetrahydrofuran (THF) Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL) Polyurethanes (PU) Others

Market segmentation, by regions:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

• Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)

• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)

Some Points from Table of Content

Global 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 1 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of 1, 4 Butanediol Industry

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19's impact on the 1, 4 Butanediol Industry industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Industry Development

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Analysis

3.2 Major Players of 1, 4 Butanediol Industry

3.3 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of 1, 4 Butanediol Industry

3.3.3 Labor Cost of 1, 4 Butanediol Industry

3.4 Market Distributors of 1, 4 Butanediol Industry

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

Chapter 4 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Market, by Type

Chapter 5 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

The report can answer the following questions:

• North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of 1, 4 Butanediol Industry industry.

• Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of 1, 4 Butanediol Industry industry.

• Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of 1, 4 Butanediol Industry industry.

• Different types and applications of 1, 4 Butanediol Industry industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

• Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2026 of 1, 4 Butanediol Industry industry.

• Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of 1, 4 Butanediol Industry industry.

• SWOT analysis of 1, 4 Butanediol Industry industry.

• New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of 1, 4 Butanediol Industry industry.

This report studies the 1, 4 Butanediol Industry market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyses the top players in global 1, 4 Butanediol Industry industry, and splits by product type and applications/end industries. This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the 1, 4 Butanediol Industry industry.

Global 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Market: competitive landscape analysis

This report contains the major manufacturer’s analysis of the global 1, 4 Butanediol Industry industry. By understanding the operations of these manufacturers (sales volume, revenue, sales price and gross margin from 2015 to 2020), the reader can understand the strategies and collaborations that the manufacturers are focusing on combat competition in the market.

Global 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Market: types and end industries analysis

The research report includes specific segments such as end industries and product types of 1, 4 Butanediol Industry. The report provides market size (sales volume and revenue) for each type and end industry from 2015 to 2020. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Market: regional analysis

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key countries, with market size, growth rate, import and export of 1, 4 Butanediol Industry in these countries from 2015 to 2020, which covering United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia.

Impact of Covid-19 in 1, 4 Butanediol Industry Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the 1, 4 Butanediol Industry market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

