Sodium chloride (NaCl) is commonly known as salt. It occurs in the crystal form. It is used in large quantities across various industrial and consumer applications. Sodium chloride is obtained by evaporating sea water or brine by solar and vacuum evaporation methods. Additionally, it is produced by mining salt halite, which is known as rock salt. It is globally manufactured in abundant quantities to cater to the demand from various industries such as chemicals, textiles, plastics, personal care, and food & beverages.

Sodium Chloride Industry Segmentation:

Sodium Chloride Market by Top Manufacturers:

Akzo Nobel N.V., Cargill, Incorporated, Compass Minerals International, Inc., K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Tata Chemicals Limited, Wacker Chemie AG, Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, The Henrique Lage Salineira do Nordeste, INEOS Salts, Maldon Crystal Salt Co., Dampier Salt Limited, Swiss Salt Works AG, Cheetham Salt, Dominion Salt

By Grade

Rock Salt, Solar Salt, Others

By Application

Chemical Intermediates, De-icing, Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, Water Treatment, Agriculture, Others ,

Detailed TOC of 2019-2024 Global and Regional Sodium Chloride Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Sodium Chloride Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Brief Introduction by Major Type

1.3 Brief Introduction by Major Application

1.4 Brief Introduction by Major Regions

1.4.1 United States

1.4.2 Europe

1.4.3 China

1.4.4 Japan

1.4.5 India

Chapter 2 Production Sodium Chloride Market Analysis

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 2012-2017 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 2012-2017 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

2.2.1 2012-2017 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

2.2.2 United States Market

2.2.3 Europe Market

2.2.4 China Market

2.2.5 Japan Market

2.2.6 India Market

2.2.7 Rest Regions Market

Chapter 3 Sodium Chloride Sales Market Analysis

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.1.1 2012-2017 Global Sales Volume, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis

3.1.2 2012-2017 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

3.2.1 2012-2017 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

3.2.2 United States Market

3.2.3 Europe Market

3.2.4 China Market

3.2.5 Japan Market

3.2.6 India Market

3.2.7 Rest Regions Market

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.1.1 2012-2017 Global Consumption Volume Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

4.2.2 United States Market

4.2.3 Europe Market

4.2.4 China Market

4.2.5 Japan Market

4.2.6 India Market

4.2.7 Rest Regions Market

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.1 Global Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.2 Regional Production, Sales Volume and Consumption Volume Market Comparison Analysis

5.2.1 United States

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 China

5.2.4 Japan

5.2.5 India

5.2.6 Rest Regions

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1.1 2012-2017 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison

6.2 Regional Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 India

6.2.6 Rest Regions

Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis

7.1 2012-2017 Major Type Market Share

Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis

8.1 2012-2017 Major Application Market Share

Chapter 9 Sodium Chloride Industry Chain Analysis

9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis

9.1.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

9.1.2 Equipment and Suppliers

9.2 Manufacturing Analysis

9.2.1 Manufacturing Process

9.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

9.2.3 Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis

9.3 Industry Chain Structure Analysis

