Architectural & Decorative Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Decorative paints help protect the surface from the impacts of weather, make the surface waterproof, protect the surface from the termite attacks, and increase the surface durability, in addition to providing an aesthetic appeal to the building.

– In addition, they offer protection from corrosion, bacteria, UV radiation, fungus, water seepage, and algae and enhance the life of the structure.

– Low VOC paints demand is dominated by the architectural & decorative industry, which is driven by the growing residential as well as commercial construction activities across the globe. During 2018, the global construction industry grew by about 3.5% and is further likely to witness growth in the coming years due to the robust performance of the construction sector.

– Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions have been witnessing strong growth in the residential construction due to huge domestic as well as foreign investments for setting up industrial unit, hospitals, malls, multiplexes, hospitality industry, and IT sector. Such construction activities are expected to add noticeably to the demand for Low VOC paints market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing investments into the residential and commercial construction in the countries, such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, the market for Low VOC paint is expected to increase in the coming years.

– China currently has numerous airport construction projects which are either in development or planning stage. These include – Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.

– In India, the governments investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.

– In Indonesia, the government planned to invest in construction sector about USD 450 billion by 2021, which is expected to provide boost the residential construction in the country.

– Besides, countries such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand have been witnessing increase in investment & production in the automotive industry, which is further likely to increase the consumption of Low VOC Paint in these countries.

– Thus, all such factors are expected to drive the demand for Low VOC paint market in the region during the forecast period.

