Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Medical & Pharmaceutical Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Aluminum oxide is majorly used in transplants, making dental cement, and in hemodialysis in the medical sector.

– There has been a significant increase in the demand for such treatments due to the continuous surge in the number of health and dental issues, globally, primarily due to the rise in the aging population. With this, the demand and consumption of aluminum oxide in the medical sector has been increasing.

– Besides, with the growing investments into the medical & pharmaceutical industry in regions, such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, the aluminum oxide is further increased from the medical & pharmaceutical industry.

– The countries, such as India, South Korea, and ASEAN countries have been witnessing substantial investment into the medical & pharmaceutical industry, which is expected to provide robust growth to demand of aluminum oxide in the region.

– In North America, the demand for medical & pharmaceutical products is high due to the rapidly increasing proportion of the aging population in the region, and therefore high demand for medical assistance.

– Besides, with an aim to develop non-oil sectors for reducing excess dependency on oil sector, one of the major focus of the Middle Eastern countries is on the development of healthcare industry, which is expected to provide robust demand for aluminum oxide from the medical industry in the region in the years to come.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The increasing investments and production in the end-user industries, such as medical & pharmaceuticals, electronics, industrial manufacturing, etc., are driving the demand for aluminum oxide in the region.

– China holds the world largest industrial manufacturing base, and is the largest electronic producer in the world. The country not only supports the domestic demand, but also caters to the demand in international markets. Thus, with growing demand for industrial products, and electronic products across the globe, industrial output in China is also increasing.

– Besides, countries like India, South Korea, and Japan, are also witnessing substantial increase in the demand for aluminum oxide.

– In India and South Korea, investments into healthcare and electronics industry, production of pharmaceuticals, and growing ceramic demand and production, are driving the demand for aluminum oxide.

– Whereas, in Japan domestic pharmaceutical industry is strong, and continuously invests huge resources & time into research, development, and commercialization of industrial, electronics, and pharmaceutical products, which has been driving the demand for aluminum oxide for application in the products of such industries in the country.

– Thus, all such factors are expected to drive the demand for the market studied in the region during the forecast period.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 High Demand From Pharmaceutical and Industrial Manufacturing Processes

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from Ceramic Industries for Producing Porous Ceramics

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Health Risks Due to Exposure to Aluminum Oxide

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Government Regulations & Policies

4.8 Trade Analysis

4.9 Price Index

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Structural Form Type

5.1.1 Nanoparticles

5.1.2 Powder

5.1.3 Pellets

5.1.4 Tablets

5.1.5 Sputtering Targets

5.2 End-User Industry

5.2.1 Medical & Pharmaceutical

5.2.2 Ceramic

5.2.3 Industrial Manufacturing

5.2.4 Electronics

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alcoa Corporation

6.4.2 AWAC (Alcoa & Alumina Limited)

6.4.3 Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO)

6.4.4 China Hongqiao Group Ltd.

6.4.5 East Hope Group

6.4.6 Jinjiang Group

6.4.7 Norsk hydro

6.4.8 Rusal

6.4.9 Rio Tinto

6.4.10 Sasol

6.4.11 Shandong Xinfa Aluminum & Electricity Group Ltd.

6.4.12 South 32

6.4.13 Xinfa Group Co. Ltd.,

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Huge Potential as Biomaterial in the Medical Industry

