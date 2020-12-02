The “Ceramic Coatings Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Ceramic Coatings market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Ceramic Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Ceramic Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Ceramic Coatings market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Ceramic Coatings market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace & Defense Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Aerospace & Defense is the largest application of thermal sprayed ceramic coatings. Ceramic coatings are being preferred, owing to their properties, such as corrosion protection and friction reduction.

– These are extensively used as protective coatings, in order to protect the aircraft components and repair the old ones. The various airplane components, like engines, rotors, and other mechanical parts, require hard & wear resistant coatings that can withstand high temperatures, therefore, they use ceramic coatings.

– They are used for coating the aerospace turbine components, engine components, and actuation systems, in order to provide high thermal, wear, and corrosion resistance, and longevity.

– With growing security concerns and increasing commercial use of aircrafts as a medium of conveyance, the demand for aircrafts has been increasing across the globe. With this, various aircraft production orders have been lined up for delivery in the coming years.

– Hence, with the production of aircrafts to deliver the aircraft orders from the defense as well as aviation industry, the demand for ceramic coatings is projected to increase globally during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The increasing investments and production in the end-user industries, such as aerospace & defense, electronics, automotive, etc., are driving the demand for ceramic coatings in the region.

– The Asia-Pacific region consists 4 of the top 10 countries in terms of defense spending. The spending is increasing in recent years with the rise in terrorism and rising security concerns in the region. China is just behind the United States in terms of defense spending.

– China is the largest producer of aircrafts in the region and invests heavily on research, development & innovation in the field of aerospace & defense.

– China holds the world’s largest industrial manufacturing base and is the largest automotive and electronic producer in the world. The country not only supports the domestic demand but also caters to the demand in international markets. Thus, with the growing demand for electronic products, and automobiles across the globe, industrial output in China is also increasing.

– Besides, countries like India and South Korea are also witnessing a substantial increase in the demand for ceramic coatings.

– In India and South Korea, increasing investments & production in the electronics industry, and increased defense spending are driving the demand for ceramic coatings.

– Besides, countries such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand have been witnessing an increase in investment & production in the automotive industry, which is further likely to increase the consumption of ceramic coatings in these countries.

– Thus, all such factors are expected to drive the demand for ceramic coatings market in the region during the forecast period.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Rising Aerospace Thermal Applications

4.1.3 Increasing Usage in Medical Devices

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Costs of Ceramic Coatings

4.2.2 Capital Intensive Production Setup

4.2.3 Issues Regarding Thermal Spray Process Reliability and Consistency

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Raw Material Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Carbide

5.1.2 Nitride

5.1.3 Oxide

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 Thermal Spray

5.2.2 Physical Vapor Deposition

5.2.3 Chemical Vapor Deposition

5.2.4 Atmospheric Outer Spray

5.2.5 Others

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.3.2 Transportation

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Energy and Power

5.3.5 Industrial

5.3.6 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 A&A Thermal Spray Coatings

6.4.2 APS Materials Inc.

6.4.3 Aremco

6.4.4 Bodycote plc

6.4.5 Ceramic Pro

6.4.6 DuPont

6.4.7 Fosbel Inc.

6.4.8 Keronite

6.4.9 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

6.4.10 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG

6.4.11 Praxair S.T. Technology Inc.

6.4.12 Saint-Gobain

6.4.13 Swain Tech Coatings Inc.

6.4.14 Zircotec

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Alternatives to Cadmium and PTFE Coatings

7.2 Development of New Applications and Spray Processes

