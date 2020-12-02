The “Polymer Stabilizers Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Polymer Stabilizers market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Polymer Stabilizers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Polymer Stabilizers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Polymer Stabilizers market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Polymer Stabilizers market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Usage in Packaging Industry

– Packaging was the fastest growing end-user industry in 2018 and is expected to maintain its position through the forecast period.

– Packaging products such as bottles and food packaged items are required to survive extreme conditions such as heat, light and humidity without any appearance changes and premature mechanical failure during the service life of the product. To achieve this, the addition of suitable stabilizers such as antioxidants, processing and heat stabilizers, UV and light stabilizers, processing aids etc. are required. The addition of these stabilizers also allows for the development of newer applications for plastics.

– Polymer stabilizers are also widely used in agricultural packaging applications. Agricultural films and plastics are designed as such that they impart properties such as protection against UV radiation, extreme temperatures and chemicals required for crop protection as they are used in greenhouses, tunnels, mulches and irrigation systems.

– Globally, the food safety and packaging norms are getting stricter and is hence promoting good quality packaging, increasing the demand of polymer stabilizers periodically.

– According to the Packaging Distributors of America, the global packaging industry was worth more than USD 424 billion in 2017 and is growing at an annual rate of around 3.5% through the years.

– Such positive factors are expected to drive the market through the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Regional Market

– China is the largest consumer and manufacturer of polymers in the Asia-Pacific region. The growing manufacturing activities in the country, and the increasing production of plastics & polymers in the region is expected to drive the polymer stabilizers market.

– According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, plastic processing enterprises which was almost 13,000 in 2011 reached over 15,000 in 2017 and further through 2018. Production volume of plastic products in the country was 75.155 million tons in 2017, which further increased through 2018. Growing plastic production in the country is expected to increase the demand for polymer stabilizers used in plastic production.

– Additionally, China is the second largest packaging country in the world, and is now an important part of China’s manufacturing system. The country’s packaging industry is expected to reach CNY 2.5 trillion by 2020, owing to the increasing purchasing power among individuals, people venturing into packaged food, and ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook food, as well as variety of beverages, including health drinks.

– Chinese market for consumer goods performed very well in 2018, as a growing middle class of consumers showed signs of advancing their efforts to live healthier and more enjoyable lives. The result was a 4.3% increase in total value growth for the market in 2017, and further more in 2018.

– Such positive factors are expected to drive the market for polymer stabilizers through the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Polymer Stabilizers Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Use of Energy Efficient Plastics in Construction Sector

4.1.2 Increasing Usage of Hindered Amine Light Stabilizer (HALS) in Packaging Industry

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Antioxidants

5.1.1.1 Primary Antioxidants

5.1.1.2 Secondary Antioxidants

5.1.2 Heat Stabilizer

5.1.3 Light Stabilizer

5.1.3.1 UV Absorber

5.1.3.2 UV Quencher

5.1.3.3 Hindered Amine Light Stabilizer (HALS)

5.1.4 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Packaging (Including Films & Sheets)

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Consumer Goods

5.2.4 Building & Construction

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Rest of North America (Including Mexico)

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ADEKA CORPORATION

6.4.2 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Chitec Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.5 Clariant

6.4.6 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.7 Merck KGaA

6.4.8 Nouryon

6.4.9 PMC Group

6.4.10 SABO S.p.A.

6.4.11 Solvay SA

6.4.12 SONGWON

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

