The "North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market" report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The North America Water Treatment Chemicals market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global North America Water Treatment Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

North America Water Treatment Chemicals market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. North America Water Treatment Chemicals market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Municipal Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Municipal is the fastest growing segment mainly due to the government focusing on developing municipal wastewater treatment plants mostly in the urban areas, which will augment the use of water treatment chemicals over the forecast period.

– The United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) emphasizes on the improvement of water and sewage services, especially in the municipal wastewater treatment area, and estimated capital investment of about USD 600 billion toward its improvement over the coming two decades.

– The USEPA has also been focusing on supplying clean drinking water and runs a fund called â€˜Clean Water State Revolving Fund, by which it finances the environmental compliances. Such initiatives, in turn, increase the usage of water treatment chemicals.

– Thus, the use of water treatment chemicals is increasing, owing to a greater demand for purifying drinking water in the country.

United States to Dominate the Market in the Region

– United States dominated the demand for water treatment chemicals in the region during 2018.

– A resurgence in the manufacturing sector is creating a demand for industrial waste water treatment, given the growing need for water conservation and stringent environmental regulations. This in turn, has increased the need for water treatment operations, thereby driving the market for water treatment chemicals.

– The thermoelectric power plants in the United States use about 160 billion gallons of water per day for cooling purposes. There are around 1,740 natural gas-fired power plants, about 511 coal-fired power plants, 99 nuclear power reactors, and 1,098 oil-fired power plants in the United States, which constitute 90% of the power produced in the country. All these plants use wastewater treatment chemicals in huge amounts.

– Moreover, the United States is one of the highest consumers of water in the world. Approximately 80% of the water and wastewater treatment industry is owned and managed publicly in the country.

– Hence, all such trends is likely to drive the demand for water treatment chemicals in the country.

North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the North America Water Treatment Chemicals market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on North America Water Treatment Chemicals including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

