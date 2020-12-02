The “LED Packaging Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The LED Packaging market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the LED Packaging market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the LED Packaging Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

LED Packaging determines the ease of use, product quality and also protects the LED components. The scope of our study for the LED packaging market is limited to hardware product types and their wide area of end-user applications.

LED Packaging market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. LED Packaging market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Residential Segment to Drive the Market

– The residential sector outlook has largely been optimistic, driven by a shift in consumer demand towards energy-effective lightings such as LEDs. Moreover, recent government initiatives and growing awareness among consumers is expected to have a significant impact on the industry.

– Of all the lighting sources, LED lights hold a major share. The growing awareness and increasing policies of the various governments have globally increased the penetration rate of LEDs. The global LED penetration is on the continuous surge year on year. According to Goldman Sach, it is expected to cross 60% by the year 2020.

– The increasing prominence of LEDs can also lead to the adoption of smart lighting systems (connected lighting) in industries. Given the flexibility of LEDs in terms of color variation and brightness, it makes more sense for connected systems to use LEDs than traditional lighting sources.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

– The Asia-Pacific is currently experiencing a tremendous shift in lighting systems where companies in these regions are adopting LEDs in the industries owing to the improved efficiency of LED lighting systems.

– China has been gradually reducing the sale of incandescent light bulb products during the last five years, ensuring that outdated technology is soon to be replaced by something more advanced and profitable.

– In India, the government supported the plan of deploying cost-effective LEDs across the end-users has received a decent response. The country is on the verge of replacing all the street lamps with LED and adopting smart LEDs for traffic signals. Ultimately increasing the demand for local LED manufacturers and hence LED packaging market is growing.

– Due to high demand from the consumer side for the LED lighting, new players are entering into manufacturing, and hence the demand for LED packaging in the region is on rapid growth.

LED Packaging Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the LED Packaging market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on LED Packaging including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of LED Packaging Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers & Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Government Initiatives and Regulations to Adopt Energy-Efficient LEDs

4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Smart Lighting Solutions

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High level of Competition into the Market

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Chip-on-Board (COB)

5.1.2 Surface Mount Device (SMD)

5.1.3 Chip Scale Package (CSP)

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.1.2 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

6.1.3 Nichia Corporation

6.1.4 LG Innotek

6.1.5 Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

6.1.6 Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

6.1.7 Lumileds Holding BV

6.1.8 Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.1.9 Toyoda Gosei Co.

6.1.10 Dow Corning

6.1.11 Citizen Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.1.12 TT Electronics PLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

