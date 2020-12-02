The “West Africa Refined Petroleum Products Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The West Africa Refined Petroleum Products market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the West Africa Refined Petroleum Products market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14353008

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the West Africa Refined Petroleum Products Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14353008

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global West Africa Refined Petroleum Products market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

West Africa Refined Petroleum Products market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. West Africa Refined Petroleum Products market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Marine Fuel

– Over the past decade, the growth in the volume of West Africas container trade exceeded that of any other region across the world, doubling to almost 5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). This expansion, supported by rising incomes in the region, also contributed to excess congestion at its ports. To address the problem, many ports have begun investing in expanding the capacity of their port infrastructure and improving their handling efficiency. The increase in the port handling capacity is likely to result in more marine vessels operating in the region, which is a positive market indicator for the years to come.

– On the distribution side, the distribution network of the West African region mostly depends upon the pipeline and the coastal front countries. For example, landlocked countries, such as Burkina Faso, Niger, Benin, and Mali, depend upon the pipelines network for the continuous supply of HFO.

– By 2020, more ships are expected to be able to run their auxiliary engines on HFO compared to 2012, which is expected to increase the demand for HFO in the region, which may affect the prices of fuel.

– Further, it is not possible to use low-grade fuels, such as heavy fuel oil or HFO, in regulated areas known as Emission Control Areas (ECAs). In such cases, Marine Gas Oil Fuel or MGO is used, which is one of the most prominently used clean fuels in the marine industry.

– Recently, LNG has begun gaining attention as the â€œfuture fuelâ€ for the shipping industry; however, the industry as a whole is yet to adapt to this change, and thus HFO is still one of the most preferred clean fuels used on ships.

West Africa Refined Petroleum Products Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the West Africa Refined Petroleum Products market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on West Africa Refined Petroleum Products including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 5250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14353008

Detailed TOC of West Africa Refined Petroleum Products Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions

1.4 Study Deliverables

1.5 Research Phases

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 West Africa Refined Petroleum Products Consumption in thousand bbl per day, 2017-2024

4.2.1 Ghana

4.2.2 Nigeria

4.2.3 Cote d’ Ivoire

4.2.4 Equatorial Guinea

4.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4.4 Government Policies and Regulations

4.5 Market Dynamics

4.5.1 Drivers

4.5.2 Restraints

4.6 Industry Supply-Chain Analysis

4.7 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Refined Product

5.1.1 Marine Fuel

5.1.2 Jet A1/Kerosene (DPK)

5.1.3 Automotive Gas Oil (AGO)

5.1.4 Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)

5.1.5 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

5.1.6 Others

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Commodity Trading Companies

6.3.1.1 Puma Energy Holdings Pte Ltd

6.3.1.2 Monjasa Holding AS

6.3.1.3 Vitol Group

6.3.1.4 Trafigura Group Pte Ltd

6.3.1.5 Mercuria Energy Trading SA

6.3.1.6 FuelSupply

6.3.1.7 Oryx Energies

6.3.1.8 Octogone International Gas & Oil Ltd

6.3.1.9 Sahara Group Limited

6.3.1.10 Oando PLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Healthcare Provider Network Management Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2025 | Growth Factors by Regions, Key Market Findings and Future Prospects, and Demand Status Analysis

Fixed Abrasive Market Size and Trends Analysis 2020, Global Revenue, Industry Updates, Future Growth Rate, Forthcoming Developments and Challenges till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Intelligent Hearing Protection Devices Market Size and Trends Analysis 2020, Global Revenue, Industry Updates, Future Growth Rate, Forthcoming Developments and Challenges till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Anti-counterfeit Clothing and Accessories Packaging Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025

Adult Power Wheelchair Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Ceramic Dielectric Filters Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Spiced Rum Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Acoustic Ceilings Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Recyclable Paper Cup Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Milk Protein Market Size Analysis with Key Findings 2020: Top Players Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Demand Status and Applications Forecast to 2025

Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

Transfer Cases Market Size and Growth Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Business Statistics and Regional Revenue of Manufacturers with Share Analysis – Industry Research.co