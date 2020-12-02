Wed. Dec 2nd, 2020

Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Dec 2, 2020

Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare

The “Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

  • The IoT market is majorly driven by the growing adoption of healthcare information systems, the emergence of big data in healthcare, improved device accuracy and connectivity, and increasing penetration of connected devices in healthcare.
  • – Internet of thing (IoT) technology has the potential to revolutionize the traditional paper-based healthcare treatment by simplifying access to real-time patient data and remote patient monitoring. The emergence of this digital healthcare technology has addressed the impending need for better diagnostics and targeted therapeutic tools. In addition, it not only provides remote patient monitoring to physicians but also works as a fitness and wellness tracker for athletes and a dosing reminder for patients. The successful implementation of IoT in remote monitoring of diabetes and asthma patients, coupled with high penetration of fitness and wellness devices, has created a high demand for the IoT healthcare market.
  • – Big data analytics is the fast-emerging topic in IoT. The demand for big data analytics integrates the most recent innovation in machine learning, logical methodologies, computational intelligence, and data mining. Many of the healthcare experts, including payers and providers, are now analyzing big data to obtain detailed knowledge. Even though these efforts are still in their early stages, they are expected to collectively help tackle the industry-related problems regarding inconsistency in healthcare quality and escalating healthcare expenditures.
  • – Improvements in the quality of people’s daily health and life activities, as well as big data analytics, to support and promote such research activities, are some of the factors driving the market growth, as IoT-based healthcare systems play a key role in the growth of medical information systems. Tracking, tracing, and monitoring of patients are essential to enhance the healthcare system.

    Top Key Players of Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Are:

  • Medtronic PLC
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Cisco Systems
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • GE Healthcare
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Capsule Technologies, Inc.
  • Resideo Technologies, Inc.
  • Stanley Healthcare

    Scope of the Report:

    As per the scope of this report, the term Internet of things (IoT) in healthcare system includes every device that is connected to the internet for a wide range of applications, such as tracking patients or equipment, collecting data, and analyzing the received data.

    Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market. 

    Key Market Trends:

    Medication Management is Expected to Grow Fastest over the Forecast Period

    – The medication management segment is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period, due to the growing adoption of healthcare information systems, rising need to reduce medication errors and improve patient safety, and increasing adoption of mHealth solutions for medication management.
    – A rising focus of market players to develop innovative solutions in the field of medication management is also boosting the segments growth.

    North America Holds the Largest Market Share of IoT in Healthcare Market

    – The healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) in North America dominated the global market and is estimated to show a similar trend during the forecast period. This growth is due to factors, like the growing adoption of healthcare IT solutions, the presence of key players, and the availability of sophisticated infrastructure.
    – Rising initiatives to curb medical expenses, resulting in a shifting trend from fee-for-service to a value-based model, have also given the market a significant boost.

    Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Report contents include:

    – Analysis of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

    – Historical data and forecast

    – Regional analysis including growth estimates

    – Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

    – Profiles on Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare including products, sales/revenues, and market position

    – Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

    Detailed TOC of Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Report Are:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers & Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Emergence of Big Data in Healthcare
    4.3.2 Increased IT Adoption in the Healthcare Sector
    4.3.3 Improved Device Accuracy and Connectivity
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Data Privacy and Security Concerns
    4.4.2 Requirement for High Initial Investments
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Component
    5.1.1 Medical Devices
    5.1.1.1 Wearable External Medical Devices
    5.1.1.2 Implanted Medical Devices
    5.1.1.3 Stationary Medical Devices
    5.1.2 Systems and Software
    5.1.3 Services
    5.2 Application
    5.2.1 Telemedicine
    5.2.2 Clinical Operations and Workflow Management
    5.2.3 Inpatient Monitoring
    5.2.4 Medication Management
    5.2.5 Other Applications
    5.3 End User
    5.3.1 Hospitals
    5.3.2 Clinical Research Organizations
    5.3.3 Other End Users
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Latin America
    5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Medtronic PLC
    6.1.2 Koninklijke Philips NV
    6.1.3 Cisco Systems
    6.1.4 International Business Machines Corporation
    6.1.5 GE Healthcare
    6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation
    6.1.7 SAP SE
    6.1.8 Capsule Technologies, Inc.
    6.1.9 Resideo Technologies, Inc.
    6.1.10 Stanley Healthcare

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

